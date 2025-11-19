West coast buds in NC. This place is incredible. Dispo is a business you can trust and rely on. They have consistency in the quality of their products and the best prices in the area no doubt. No place can hold a candle to this dispensary. It’s a place you can come to vibe and hangout, escape, heal, whatever you need. They’ve built a community here and the flower, y’all it’s gas. Better than gas. Genuinely everything they sell is good and you can tell the owners have experience with flower. Good cannabis and good vibes is in the DNA here.