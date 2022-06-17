This literally was one of the best dispensaries ever I love the variety I love that it’s a lot of women a color given the fact that the cannabis industry doesn’t really support women. Great customer service skills my deliveryies are always on time. I learned so much by shopping here. Thanks answer all the questions you could possibly have. I will be a lifetime customer.
I’m open to trying out new cannabis shops, and I totally recommend this place. They have a great variety of strands and other products, and don’t forget to pull up for the DAILY DEALS! The staff greets the customers upon arrival making it feel comfortable with happy energy
Amazing friendly happy staff that love their
products just as me as the consumer does.
Budtender Olivia went above and beyond when
showing me some really beautiful gassy flowers.
10/10 would recommend. Also they have daily
deal: buy 2 get 1
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.