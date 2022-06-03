85 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Shop by strain type
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
DNA Weed
DNA WEED is a fully licensed cannabis delivery service that operates within Los Angeles County. Our mission is to provide medical and recreational marijuana to patients ensuring excellent customer service, affordable prices, fast delivery and great product selection. DNA’s product list includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, drinkables, vape cartridges, concentrates and tinctures from various best-selling brands in California. We are open 365 days a year!
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 1
License C9-0000384-LIC
cash acceptedmedicalrecreationaldeliverymedical delivery
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
Photos of DNA Weed
Show all photos