Follow
Doc's Apothecary - Northglenn / North Denver
(303) 974-5966
$50 Shake Oz OTD
Valid 7/29/2019 – 12/1/2019
Rec: Ounce of Shake for $50 OTD. See Offer Details. Code: 5002ly
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Recreational Store in Northglenn. State Limit Applies. Other restrictions may apply. Other store products, do not include tax. While supplies lasts. OTD = Price INCLUDES tax! Must SHOW coupon to redeem. Promo Code: 0604y SCREENSHOTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED
Med: $45 OTD 1000mg Robhots
Valid 9/9/2019 – 1/1/2020
Med:1000MG Robhot Gummies
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Medical Store in Globeville & Northglenn. State Limit Applies. Other restrictions may apply. Other store products, do not include tax. While supplies lasts. OTD = Out the Door. Price INCLUDES tax! Must SHOW coupon to redeem. Promo Code: instock09ly SCREENSHOTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED
$15 Shatter | Wax G OTD!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Rec: Gram of Double Black Shatter or Wax for $15 OTD! See Offer Details. Code: 0601y
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Recreational Store in Northglenn. State Limit Applies. Other restrictions may apply. Other store products, do not include tax. While supplies lasts. OTD = Out the Door. Price INCLUDES tax! Must SHOW coupon to redeem. LIMIT 2. Promo Code: 0601y SCREENSHOTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED
$90 Doc's Flower Ounce
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Medical Only! Doc's Flower for only $90, Tax Included!! See Offer Details. Code: 9090fly
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Medical Store in Globeville & Northglenn. LIMIT 2. Other restrictions may apply. Other store products, do not include tax. While supplies lasts. OTD = Price INCLUDES tax! Must SHOW coupon to redeem. Promo Code: 9090fly
$19 Double Black Single Gram Live Resin
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Recreational Store in Northglenn. [LIMIT 2] Must SHOW coupon to redeem. Promo Code: 0744y
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Recreational Store in Northglenn. [LIMIT 2] Other store products, do not include tax. Other restrictions may apply. While supplies lasts. OTD = Price INCLUDES tax! Must SHOW coupon to redeem. Promo Code: 0744y
$15 OTD 3-Pack Single Gram Joints
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Rec: $15 OTD 3-Pack Single Gram Joints See Offer Details. LIMIT 2. Code: 1539ly
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Recreational Store in Northglenn. State Limit Applies. Other restrictions may apply. Other store products, do not include tax. While supplies lasts. OTD = Price INCLUDES tax! Must SHOW coupon to redeem. [LIMIT 2] Promo Code: 1539ly SCREENSHOTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED
BOGO 50% off Dabba Chocolates
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Buy One Get One 50% off Dabba Chocolates [LIMIT 3] Code: 1180y
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Medical Store in Globeville & Northglenn. [LIMIT 3] Other restrictions may apply. While supplies lasts. Other store products, do not include tax. OTD = Price INCLUDES tax! Must SHOW coupon to redeem. Promo Code: 1180y
$125 Live Resin 7G Bucket OTD!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Med: 7 Grams of Live Resin for $125 OTD! See Offer Details. Code: 0604y LIMIT 4.
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Medical Store in Globeville & Northglenn. LIMIT 4. Other restrictions may apply. Other store products, do not include tax. While supplies lasts. OTD = Out the Door. Price INCLUDES tax! Must SHOW coupon to redeem. 7G Units Only. Promo Code: 0604y SCREENSHOTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED
$20 OTD Double Black Live Resin Gram
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Double Black Brand only! Must show coupon to redeem! [LIMIT 3] Code: 7343fly
Offer valid at Doc's Apothecary Medical Store in Northglenn & Globeville. State Limit Applies. Other restrictions may apply. Other store products, do not include tax. While supplies lasts. OTD = Price INCLUDES tax! Must SHOW coupon to redeem. Promo Code: 7343fly SCREENSHOTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED