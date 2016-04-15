addelia on April 23, 2019

The staff were kind. That’s where the pros end. The selection was inaccurate from leafly, the entire place was utterly disorganized and inefficient, and despite the three employees situated on the interior, there was no service to be found. rather than weighing or having a solid system for dispensing, they have a literal basket of miscellaneous and assorted strains that I helped search through only to find that they didn’t have the strain that i was promised by leafly and then again by the budtender working there. i have absolutely no intention of ever shopping here again, the experience was completely and fully terrible