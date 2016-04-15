Gillysmoove97
Great place excellent selection of pre-rolls very friendly staff as well😊🔥🙏
4.5
10 reviews
Like the selection of pre rolls all the time
this place has cool people great products and always throwin in those specials. that fire shit you know
This place has consistently good deals, staff is fast and helpful.
Docs has been my consistent supply for pre rolls lately. They're always fire. Unfortunately, the only thing I have had the best luck with concentrates but going to try some more here in the near future
Sketchy and rude security guy, their coupon codes rarely work, high prices on bud, and all the workers though reasonably friendly seem frazzled every time I go in. Spent 15 minutes and left empty handed because the leafly coupons for their 14er bud nor their live res wouldn’t work and no one could figure out how to help.
its a little hidden but you get a really good product for the price and employees were awsome
I always recieve fast and friendly service with great prices at this location.
I love shopping here, I wouldn’t go anywhere else
The staff were kind. That’s where the pros end. The selection was inaccurate from leafly, the entire place was utterly disorganized and inefficient, and despite the three employees situated on the interior, there was no service to be found. rather than weighing or having a solid system for dispensing, they have a literal basket of miscellaneous and assorted strains that I helped search through only to find that they didn’t have the strain that i was promised by leafly and then again by the budtender working there. i have absolutely no intention of ever shopping here again, the experience was completely and fully terrible
We're sorry to hear you weren't able to find the strain that you were looking for after being shown it was in-store by Leafly and the budtender. Our menu on Leafly is integrated with our point of sale system, so depending on when you checked the website and when you showed up the product might've been sold. If you are ever looking for a certain strain and want to be guaranteed you can get that day, I would advice calling the store. As products are while supplies last. We are sorry to hear that the storefront might have been confusing to you. It sounds like you might've been looking through our quarters in our bins above our spinners, which are organized in baskets/ bins by price point with clear labeling. Doc's Apothecary is different with dispensing/ packaging our products in which we pre-package our flower for the convenience of our customers who are in a hurry. We would be happy to address your experience further, docsexperience@outlook.com