philosophicaldrummer on October 12, 2018

The store is very open spaced, well lit, and carries a variety of products. I was pleased with the friendliness and helpfulness of the budtender who assisted me. The store offered a variety of flower, a 20% off discount box, CBG-THC capsules and a few drinks I hadn't seen elsewhere in Sodo. I landed on a tube of lip balm, which was made using terpy cannabis byproducts and bees wax, and contained very little THC. The balm, being 20% off, plus a veteran's discount, came to less than 6 dollars and was soothing on chapped lips.