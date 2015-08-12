Shannabear83
So far this is my favorite shop in the Seattle area. They are always fully staffed and are never in a rush to get the sale done. They are always very friendly to not only myself but my dog too.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
So far this is my favorite shop in the Seattle area. They are always fully staffed and are never in a rush to get the sale done. They are always very friendly to not only myself but my dog too.
This is a convenient location if you're near the International District and stadiums. Dockside has a nice loft warehouse vibe to it. LOTs of strains and forms of enjoying cannabis. The bud tenders have a great attitude as well as product knowledge. I've been back many times to the Sodo location.
I came in to get some flower and I had the pleasure of being helped by Megan ! She was very sweet, attentive, and knowledgeable in any strain I asked about. She is always especially sure to make sure to help me pick a strain that fits the exact atmosphere I am going for! Can’t wait till next time!
The store is very open spaced, well lit, and carries a variety of products. I was pleased with the friendliness and helpfulness of the budtender who assisted me. The store offered a variety of flower, a 20% off discount box, CBG-THC capsules and a few drinks I hadn't seen elsewhere in Sodo. I landed on a tube of lip balm, which was made using terpy cannabis byproducts and bees wax, and contained very little THC. The balm, being 20% off, plus a veteran's discount, came to less than 6 dollars and was soothing on chapped lips.
They were the first dispensary I’ve been to in the US. I went there twice and each time the staff was very friendly and helpful, the prices and deals were amazing, and the selection was very good. I totally spent over $200 there.. whoops..
Thanks for the kind words, @DankDungeon! We're so glad you had great experiences at Dockside. We look forward to seeing you again next time!
DC is my favorite dispensary in Seattle! Great high quality selections and friendly customer service, thank you!
I was visiting from out of town and this was my first time at a dispensary in Seattle. The staff was super friendly and very helpful in finding me exactly what I needed. I picked up a dragon Berry pod for my pax era (highly recommend) and received some help picking out edibles. Overall awesome experience, highly recommend
helpful,friendly budtenders. inside is nice, big open space. Had an issue with my ID, they worked to figure it out and provided great service!
Thanks for the awesome feedback, @Woodenamile! It's great to hear you had a good experience. We'll see you next time!
Dockside SODO was a cool spot to hit before the M's game. Their store was nice and open. I enjoyed the help from the Budtenders. Their selection was on point. Got a great deal on some concentrate and an infused joint for under $40! Definitely coming back to the area when I can.
Thanks for the great review, @MRST0N3D! We look forward to seeing you next time you're in our part of town.
Hip spot, but the atmosphere is relaxed with plenty of displays in the case there's a line. Best service in Washington that I've experienced. Knowledgable staff and quality sourcing.
Thanks for the kind words, @trout11! We're so happy you enjoyed your Dockside experience and hope to see you again soon.