Jman4574 on November 27, 2019

Megan, Shea, and Kaylee offer topnotch customer service, they get to know your name and get to know you as an individual,they know your likes, dislikes and understand how to empathize and truly care about what the patient is seeking relief for via the use of medical marijuana. I have mentioned before and will again, this location and the individuals who make it work will always make this my first choice and home dispensary, it is great when you have a place where, "everybody knows your name," and truly offers a comfortable and relaxed dispensary experience which will always make Dr. Green on 15th my primary source for medication. Six stars for all!