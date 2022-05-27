HOW MANY PRODUCTS THEY HAVE, BEST SELECTION OF INFUSED PRODUCTS I'VE FOUND AROUND. STAFF IS AWESOME 👌 HAPPY TO TAKE THEIR TIME AND HELP ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS. MAKE SURE YOU GET WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING FOR.
I've been here a few times and it's worth the 2 hour Round Trip... 45min Each Way plus time to Shop!!
A most amazing experience for a first timer to ever walk into a dispensary and I’m glad to say I’m one of them. My good friend recommended Doogie’s Dispensary and they exceeded all my expectations everyone was so helpful, especially the amazing bud tenders full of energy and knowledge about all they had to offer and what would suit me best ,even the rollers and scientists in the back!!!! A round of applause to the whole team at Doogie’s dispensary and thank you for a wonderful experience. A definite GoTo for sure 👍🏽👍🏽
