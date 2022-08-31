Double Eye Dispensary & Lounge is now open. Locally owned & operated. We have a variety of options for everyone's cannabis needs. Locally owned and operated. We offer veterans, seniors and industry discounts. First-Time Customers get 10% off their first time purchase. Double Eye was officially established in 2020, but our team has been dedicated to cannabis for over 20 years. Seeing firsthand how cannabis can save and change lives. We continue to strive for top tier service. Having the very first licensed consumption lounge, and the first recreational sale in California, Double Eye can cater to every need. We work hands on with California's top brands to ensure quality and affordability. Our team is dedicated to customer satisfaction. We keep current with all of the changes happening in cannabis to bring the best possible experience for all. Whether you have been around cannabis your entire life or you are just starting out, our team is here to help.