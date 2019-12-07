114 products
Veterans and Seniors
Receive 10% off any order, not applicable with other specials or promotions.
Seniors: Must be 60 or older, valid ID required. Veterans: Proof of service required.
All Products
Purple Punch
from Cypress Cannabis
20.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake
from Ember Valley
25.72%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Watermelon
from Soma Rosa Farms
20%
THC
2%
CBD
Strain
$22⅛ ounce
Shark Shock
from Soma Rosa
22.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
Face on Fire
from GAS
28.49%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake
from GAS
30.1%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
SFV OG
from GAS
25.28%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
Zookies
from Ember Valley
22.02%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Pie Face OG
from Ember Valley
22.47%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
MAC
from Ember Valley
23.64%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Sundae Driver
from Ember Valley
23.32%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Cherry Pie
from Honey Oil
24.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa Hybrid
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
Boss OG
from Honey Oil
25.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
Cookies
from Honey Oil
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
Indica
from Ervana
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$26⅛ ounce
Sativa
from Ervana
20.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$26⅛ ounce
Hybrid
from Ervana
24.92%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$26⅛ ounce
Cookies N' Cream
from Lokey
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Mochi
from Lokey
18.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$151 gram
Long Island Sweet Skunk
from Cypress Cannabis
19.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
Strawberry Banana
from Kaizen Medicinals
76.55%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$25½ gram
Tropical Rush
from Kaizen Medicinals
375mg
THC
0.49mg
CBD
Tropical Rush
Strain
$25½ gram
Chem Dawg
from Kaizen Medicinals
412mg
THC
0.37mg
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$25½ gram
Strawnana
from Kaizen Medicinals
368mg
THC
0.81mg
CBD
Stawnana
Strain
$25½ gram
Lemonade
from Flavor
68%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonade
Strain
$18½ gram
Sour Diesel
from Flavor
63%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$25½ gram
Lemon Cake
from Flavor
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cake
Strain
$18½ gram
True OG
from Flavor
69%
THC
0.1%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$15½ gram
Cannabis soft gels 1:1
from Care By Design
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$301 gram
CBD-Rich Sublingual Drops 1:1
from Care By Design
240mg
THC
240mg
CBD
O
Strain
$401 gram
CBD-Rich Sublingual Drops 18:1
from Care By Design
270mg
THC
15mg
CBD
None
Strain
$401 gram
THC Rich Capsules
from Proof
840mg
THC
32mg
CBD
O
Strain
$501 gram
THC Rich Tincture
from Proof
900mg
THC
2mg
CBD
O
Strain
$401 gram
CBD-Rich Cannabis Capsules 20:1
from Proof
2mg
THC
50mg
CBD
O
Strain
$101 gram
Miss USA
from Beezle Extracts
76.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Miss USA
Strain
$301 gram
Lemon Meringue
from Beezle Extracts
68.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$351 gram
Lemon Cola
from Beezle Extracts
70.46%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Lemon Cola
Strain
$351 gram
Chem Penny
from Beezle Extracts
32.86%
THC
2.63%
CBD
Chem penny
Strain
$351 gram
Jungle Spice
from Revelation
622.3mg
THC
68.3mg
CBD
Jungle Spice
Strain
$251 gram
Puna Orange Rosin
from Revelation
728mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Puna Orange Rosin
Strain
$251 gram
