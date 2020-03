Drgreenthumbsdtla on February 25, 2020

Such a HUGE selection! Best shop in LA hands down. The budtenders were super knowledgeable in directing me in exactly what I needed. They have everything from clones to topicals that help with chronic pain. Thank you so much Dr. Greenthumbs deff going to recommend this shop to everyone I know not to forget to mention their amazing happy hour specials 20% off!