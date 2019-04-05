Saruhh96 on October 16, 2019

I absolutely love this dispensary. It’s clean, professional, and has 2 easy convenient locations. Every single one of their budtenders knows what their talking about. You can tell them what you’re wanting and they have always recommended great strains to me. First time visit gets you a gram for $1. Tax is including in their menu pricing. I get their GMO and XJ-13 strains every time they have them. 100% top shelf quality flower. I’ve never been disappointed by them. They have the fattest 1 gram pre rolls I have ever seen and a great selection. They also have 50mg lemon tea cakes for $10. They are absolutely delicious. Since I found Dr. Z Leaf, I’ve hardly gone anywhere else. They are my absolute favorite in Tulsa!