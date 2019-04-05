Batshitcracra
The price should be with tax included so there isn't such a sticker shock at 17% tax it really adds up. Most places I've been to have the tax included in the price. But a very nice and professional staff and great product
4.7
10 reviews
This place was nice!
Great service, very professional
Nothing. The staff was very helpful
The staff was very knowledgeable, and made it easy to find the right strain. Will definitely go back.
Very friendly budtender excited to try this out!!
The the bud tender that helped me was super nice and professional!
I absolutely love this dispensary. It’s clean, professional, and has 2 easy convenient locations. Every single one of their budtenders knows what their talking about. You can tell them what you’re wanting and they have always recommended great strains to me. First time visit gets you a gram for $1. Tax is including in their menu pricing. I get their GMO and XJ-13 strains every time they have them. 100% top shelf quality flower. I’ve never been disappointed by them. They have the fattest 1 gram pre rolls I have ever seen and a great selection. They also have 50mg lemon tea cakes for $10. They are absolutely delicious. Since I found Dr. Z Leaf, I’ve hardly gone anywhere else. They are my absolute favorite in Tulsa!
I have become a regular here as I always get the best flower for a fair price. I visit Dr. Z Leafs consistently 2x per week. I love the budtenders at BOTH locations. Chelsea at the Harvard store is the BEST! She got me exactly what I wanted & more! Zach from the memorial store ROCKS & I just LOVE miss Kathy, the receptionist there. I’m so happy that we have not one but TWO conveniently locations.
The staff was very friendly and knowledge. They made my first experience extremely comfortable and I will definitely be back.