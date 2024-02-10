Dr. Greenthumb's West LA
Dr. Greenthumb's West LA
dispensary
Recreational

Dr. Greenthumb's West LA

Los AngelesCalifornia
2281.4 miles away
515 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Dr. Greenthumb's West LA

Dr. Greenthumb’s Cannabis Dispensary in LAX, California From seriously G parents, to banging in the streets, to getting his homies to support his music career, B has always been one thing for sure….REAL. As lead vocalist of Cypress Hill, B and his group members were one of the first bands to rap almost exclusively about weed, and some of the first to embrace it publicly in a culture where it was still taboo. Whether they planned to or not, they started a revolution, and whether he wanted it or not, B Real became a celebrated godfather in the modern cannabis movement. Originally launched in 2018 with a line of branded cannabis products, top-tier cultivation and a line of dispensaries throughout California, Dr. Greenthumb’s has rapidly expanded to offer more products to more communities. Through a vertically integrated culture, B Real with the DGT brand, bridges the gap between legacy cannabis, music, apparel, and the ideology that there is strength in being unapologetically YOU. Truth be told, Dr. Greenthumb wasn’t supposed to be anything. Seriously. It was just a skit that turned into a song, which has now turned into a legacy dispensary and retail experience that offers the exact thing B has always looked for but never found anywhere else, an authentic experience with authentic individuals, great fucking weed, and an environment where you can feel free to not only be yourself, but express yourself. About Los Angeles, California Los Angeles is a sprawling Southern California city, known as the center of the nation’s film and television industry. The city is home to the iconic Hollywood sign, as well as movie studios such as Paramount Pictures, Universal and Warner Brothers. In Los Angeles you can also visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which honors thousands of luminaries and the TCL Chinese Theatre, both located on Hollywood Boulevard.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
12235 Wilshire Blvd , Los Angeles, CA
Send a message
Call 424-346-9765
Visit website
License C10-0001286-LIC
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of Dr. Greenthumb's West LA

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Dr. Greenthumb's West LA