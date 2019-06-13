nybean
This is my go-to dispensary. I’m never disappointed by the product and the service and staff are top-notch.
4.7
10 reviews
The layout reminded me of Colorado dispensaries, professional, clean. Though it was too dark to see the sample jars. I got the first time gram deal of their own grow’s crumble lime. Found 2 seeds. Hopefully not representative of all their stuff. Wouldn’t pay $15 for a seedy gram.
Newbie to the market and I Love this place! I came in looking for a cartridge and some edibles. The new cartridge I found, THCreations is affordable and knocked me on my A$$!! will be coming back for seconds. I cant get over how smooth it is. The staff are very receptive to my questions. A+ all around, well done.
Wonderful atmosphere they people working were very nice and informative
amazing people
Professional, courteous and efficient. Great (but limited) product!
Kind people who know what they're doing. I'm from east of Ardmore and I'll be back when we come back through.
Best Flower in Town!! most the time lol..
Great products, I love their Gelato #45. The guy assisting me was super sweet and helpful
I have been to the Harvard location many times. I have consistently received a high quality product and excellent service.The flower is always properly cured and potent. I like to use Leafly pick up. It is super convenient when running errands.