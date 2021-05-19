I know what you might be thinking... "First review for the place, on their opening day, almost totally glowing, seems a little 'sus.'" I swear I don't work for Dragon Lily or anything like that; this is a totally honest review. This place is AWESOME. I seriously had what may have been my best dispensary experience EVER today. The layout of the place is unlike any dispensary I've ever seen. It's BIG and spacious and incredibly clean, but not cold and clinical. The owner, Rob, is a friendly, gregarious guy who not only knows his stuff about weed, but it's obvious that he's big on presentation and experience. There's actually a massive, custom-built coffee bar in the front area! Now, it wasn't perfect. Rob admitted that they were having issues with the cash registers and labelmakers, but they were working on them, and they were still able to make legal sales without issue. It's their first day, and I know they'll fix things up, so I'm not too worried about it. The staff were BEYOND friendly. They introduced themselves, showed me around the place, and even after the sale, they still enjoyed chatting. I didn't feel pressured to "buy and go." The prices were quite fair, the selection of product they had was outrageous, and they put serious effort into making me feel valued not only as a customer, but as a person. If you just want to make a quick "deal" in a dingy hovel that looks like a hippie nirvana from staff who are half-baked, this is not the place for you. Overall... my experience with Dragon Lily was beyond stellar, and I look forward to going back there.