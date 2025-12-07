DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Dream Leaf Delivery
2210.4 miles away
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Dream Leaf Delivery
Dream Leaf Delivery brings premium cannabis straight to your door — fast, safe, and discreet. Serving all of San Diego County, we offer trusted brands, top-shelf flower, edibles, and more. Easy ordering, reliable delivery, and quality you can count on.
Leafly member since 2025
- call 7474746881
- Followers: 7
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License C9-0000362-LIC
- MedicalRecreationalDeliveryMedical delivery
Hours and Info (PT)
tuesday
Open 24 hours
wednesday
Open 24 hours
thursday
Open 24 hours
friday
Open 24 hours
saturday
Open 24 hours
sunday
Open 24 hours
monday
Open 24 hours
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open 24 hours
27 Reviews of Dream Leaf Delivery
write a review
4.7
Quality
4.7
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
see all reviews
s........0
December 7, 2025
WORST EXPERIENCE EVER! The driver didn’t speak good English called to ask about changing order, I specifically didn’t order infused, the driver arrived with 1/4 of the actual items ordered. Tried to make it better by throwing in a free preroll, DONT WASTE YOUR money!!
M........3
December 10, 2025
Very sweet and communicative, they are the best!
d........6
December 8, 2025
Best delivery in Oceanside hands down. Black Runtz came in 40 min, sealed perfect, hits like a truck. Prices chill and driver was actually cool. 5/5 forever.
a........7
December 8, 2025
Bag opened and the smell slapped me in the face (in the best way). 24/7 for us party animals, driver was a total sweetheart. I’m hooked ❤️