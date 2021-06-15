161 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Pre-rolls
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Dreamer Cannabis
Leafly member since 2021
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
10am-6pm
Photos of Dreamer Cannabis
Show all photos
Deals at Dreamer Cannabis
see all promotions