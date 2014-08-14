dwobbly on January 27, 2018

I was greeted well by the young lady who took my rec. The place is extremely nice but I was not greeted by anyone when I walked in and the guy who helped me behind the counter did not have any knowledge of anything that I asked about. When I handed him him my first time visit card he just blew it off like it was nothing. I spent a lot of money in this place for meds and I didn't feel welcome at all. The place was empty so it wasn't as if they didn't have the time to help people. Their budtenders just didn't seem like they cared to help people.