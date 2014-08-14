BobbieAnderson
Always good quality... Great staff. Military discounts.. What more do you want.. Thanks dtpg...
Omg omw back. It's been a min . But omg I won't waste the time again. OMG.. .Best flowers. ..
love this spot. Every time am in SoCal this is my first stop. Quality meds, great budtenders. never a let down
First time in Cali after a few years and this is the first shop I decided to stop At, only because I seen a billboard and let me tell you i Have no regrets! The weed is great! Cartridges are fire here too! Service was great too my bud tenders name was Reina, very sweet knowledgeable young lady. I am a recreational patient but I choose quality over quantity Any day. Nothing but gas here!!! Def coming back
I came for a specific strain which showed on Leafly and Weedmaps. When I walked in they were all polite but informed me they didn't have the strain and that Weedmaps or Leafly wasn't up to date nor with their products. It annoyed me more when she informed me they had been out of the strain for over a month but never updated the website. Beyond annoyed we use sites like Leafly and Weedmaps to be informed on whats available. Regardless of how often they run out of products sites should ALWAYS be up to date. Esp if a strain has been out for over a month.
Dear Valued Patient, We sincerely apologize. However, do update our accounts, Our strains do come and go fast! We hope in the future you can come back and have a better experience. -DTPG :)
I was greeted well by the young lady who took my rec. The place is extremely nice but I was not greeted by anyone when I walked in and the guy who helped me behind the counter did not have any knowledge of anything that I asked about. When I handed him him my first time visit card he just blew it off like it was nothing. I spent a lot of money in this place for meds and I didn't feel welcome at all. The place was empty so it wasn't as if they didn't have the time to help people. Their budtenders just didn't seem like they cared to help people.
Dear Valued Patient, We sincerely apologize if you did not feel welcomed during your last visit, we will extensively address this incident with our whole staff in order to prevent this from ever happening again. We understand your frustration, and would like to let you and everyone else know, we do not tolerate any type of unproffesioal mannerism towards any of our patients. Here at DTPG our #1 one priority is making sure everyone who enters our facilty leaves satified, happy, and with the desire to come back. We hope you can consider returning to allow us to make up for last times unpleasent visit, have a nice day. -DTPG Management
Its my bday tomorrow & I always go to DTPG ! you know what that means free 1/8 blunt of the best shake only at DTPG Cant wait for it. Plus to see top weed at good prices like 2 grams on mid for $10.
I apologize for the bad news however as of January 1, 2018 that is a special we no longer offer. We still do have great daily deals though. Be sure to check them out at www.dtpg.com. And HAPPY BIRTHDAY my friend:)
great meds and awesome deals best in los Angeles California
Thanks for choosing DTPG where its always 420:)
Good bud always got FIRE so if in tha DTLA a
We appreciate your support and we hope to see you again!!