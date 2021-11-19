HOW DUBE DELIVERY WORKS We keep our shelves stocked with a variety the finest THC and CBD products on the market. Our online menu is updated daily to ensure you can browse with ease. We make it our mission to be the best for you! Fill Up Your Cart. Order Minimum is $50* Delivery is FREE! Payment You could pay upon delivery with cash or debit card ($3 fee). Also, you could pay with AeroPay at the check out at Dube.Delivery Delivery At Your Door Step: We deliver to Oakland, Alameda, Albany, Berkeley, Emeryville, Piedmont, San Leandro, Ashland, San Lorenzo, Chabot, Castro Valley, Hayward, Cherryland, Fairview, Sorenson, Havlern, Carpenter. If you have any questions – call us at (510)871-0439 or check out our FAQ page at Dube.Delivery *Before taxes and rewards, but after any coupons applied.