Duke City Organix: Your Premier Medical and Recreational Dispensary in Albuquerque, New Mexico Looking for high-quality cannabis products in Albuquerque? You've come to the right place! Duke City Organix is your trusted destination for premium medical and recreational cannabis offerings. Whether seeking relief from chronic pain or simply looking to unwind and relax, we've got you covered with 25$ topicals, 5$ all nug premium pre-rolls, 10$ 100mg edibles, tea and lemonades, 5$ and 7$ /gram top shelf flower, 20$ cartridges, 25$ all in one distallate and live rosin vapes. First time deals! Veterans discount! Senior discount! Industry discount! Dispensary Dispensary near me Dispensary Albuquerque New Mexico