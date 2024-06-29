Duke City Organix
Duke City Organix
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Duke City Organix

Albuquerque, NM
1623.4 miles away
Loading...
34 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Duke City Organix

Duke City Organix: Your Premier Medical and Recreational Dispensary in Albuquerque, New Mexico Looking for high-quality cannabis products in Albuquerque? You've come to the right place! Duke City Organix is your trusted destination for premium medical and recreational cannabis offerings. Whether seeking relief from chronic pain or simply looking to unwind and relax, we've got you covered with 25$ topicals, 5$ all nug premium pre-rolls, 10$ 100mg edibles, tea and lemonades, 5$ and 7$ /gram top shelf flower, 20$ cartridges, 25$ all in one distallate and live rosin vapes. First time deals! Veterans discount! Senior discount! Industry discount! Dispensary Dispensary near me Dispensary Albuquerque New Mexico

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
1011 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM
Send a message
Call 5054143378
Visit website
License CCD-MICB-20230174
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreationalAsian ownedBlack owned

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
Closed
monday
12pm - 7pm
tuesday
12pm - 7pm
wednesday
12pm - 7pm
thursday
12pm - 7pm
friday
12pm - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm

Photos of Duke City Organix

Show all photos

Promotions at Duke City Organix

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Duke City Organix

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Duke City Organix