Dulce Cannabis
1620.8 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
52 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Dulce Cannabis
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 14
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE B, Albuquerque, NM
License CCD-2022-0009-001
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
In Store Hours (MT)
monday
10am-2pm
tuesday
10am-10pm
wednesday
10am-10pm
thursday
10am-10pm
friday
10am-11pm
saturday
10am-11pm
sunday
10am-10pm
Photos of Dulce Cannabis
Show all photos
Updates
2 Reviews of Dulce Cannabis
see all reviews
9........x
June 26, 2022
Dulce is by far the best in product knowledge. The atmosphere is kind, engaging and friendly!
m........3
May 28, 2022
Verified Shopper
The lady that helped me was very nice. I’ll be back