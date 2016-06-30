Pookie801 on October 30, 2017

By far the best dispensery in the Cortez area!! I visit Cortez a few times a year and this is the only shop that I've returned to every time. Staff is very friendly, shop is small but comfortable and the quality of the canibis is out of this world!!! Picked up one of their new hoodies and it's super awesome and comfy, thanks Crystal for the hook up!! Plus the "pre roll for a penny" cards are a total score!! #DOCortez is there only spot to shop!!