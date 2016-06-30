siddiq1021
great store , small but everything is there .from strains tht i knew about and alot tht i didn't..but great people very informative, knowledgeable people...super deals...look forward to our next visit...💣💣💣💣💣🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
6 reviews
great store , small but everything is there .from strains tht i knew about and alot tht i didn't..but great people very informative, knowledgeable people...super deals...look forward to our next visit...💣💣💣💣💣🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅
Tonya (?) Was the best. Very informative, sweet and didnt even make me go to my car and get a penny i owed her lol. Best dispensary ive been to. I wish i would have went there first.
best dabs in town by far, staff very helpful
By far the best dispensery in the Cortez area!! I visit Cortez a few times a year and this is the only shop that I've returned to every time. Staff is very friendly, shop is small but comfortable and the quality of the canibis is out of this world!!! Picked up one of their new hoodies and it's super awesome and comfy, thanks Crystal for the hook up!! Plus the "pre roll for a penny" cards are a total score!! #DOCortez is there only spot to shop!!
So let me start off with I have shopped in almost all the recreational stores in the area (including Durango) this is by far my favorite not only do they have the best customer service but always a great selection! I am a life time Do Cortez customer! For the medical patients I just shopped today my first day as a med patient and was so beyond happy with how great there medical side is! Don't waste your time on other shops, Durango Organics is the Best shop in the Fourcorners!
This location is smaller than the Durango location, but very accommodating. I called ahead to check the daily strains that would be available before heading over. So happy I decided to check them out. The staff was friendly, knowledgeable and welcoming. The prices were reasonable and the sales can be very worth the trip. I will Definitely go back again.