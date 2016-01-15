Hashash82
Hard to park. Not friendly. High prices. Low quality.
4.7
10 reviews
It was my first time in a dispensary and the associate was very helpful and knowledgeable about the products, I’d recommend this location to anyone visiting Durango!
The owner & employees are some of the most helpful & kindest people in the area with high quality products. I fucks wit'm. 👌
The rec room is rad, go there. Mariah is super nice, the prices are great and the atmosphere is really pleasant
Great budtender! I got Pop Rocks! My hubby got the buds of his CO dreams.
This place is great. Coming from Oregon I know what I want but am not familiar with Colorado brands and strains and the bud tender was super helpful. His recommendations were perfect.
Great people visit great places. Thanks again for stopping in and shopping with us
best bud in town, and the only place in Durango i can find the dabs that are instagram worthy 👍
We got a lot more concentrate's in. I bet you can find a few more that are picture perfect. Thanks again for shopping with us.
I love the Rec Room. I try not to go anywhere else. love the smiles and laughs.
We appreciate your business! We love your smile and the laughs we all share!
By far the friendliest staff out there. From edibles, concentrates, to bud... always quality!! Plus it seems there’s always a special going on for just what I need.
We appreciate the kind words and are happy we have what you're looking for!
The rec room always has great bud and a good selection of concentrates to choose from with great prices for the product you get.
We LOVE to keep our friends happy!