337 products | Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Dutch Republic
Dutch Republic offers the Finest Flower & Extract in the Michigan market! Our featured brand is Dutch Touch Genetics coming from our own state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facilty in Morenci, MI. We are very excited about what we have to offer so please stop by!"
Leafly member since 2025
- 435 Blue Star Hwy, Douglas, MI
- call 2694404221
- send an email
- Followers: 3
- cash
- License AU-R-001435
- StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeUp to 30 minPaymentCash
Available until 8pm ET
Photos of Dutch Republic
Promotions at Dutch Republic
Updates from Dutch Republic
2 Reviews of Dutch Republic
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
see all reviews
e........7
November 22, 2025
Verified Shopper
I love walking my dog through the drive thru. Im a local fuy and its nice to have this convenience.
h........0
September 14, 2025
Some of the best weed in the entire state hands down. Check out the Mr. Clean if you are looking for a potent sativa strain to get things done. Great selection of THC drinks if your on vacation as well.