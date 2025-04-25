DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Dutchess Cannabis - Markham
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Dutchess Cannabis - Markham
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 44
3063 W 159th St, Markham, IL
License 284.000159-AUDO
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 9pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Open until 8pm CT
47 Reviews of Dutchess Cannabis - Markham
write a review
4.9
Quality
5.0
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
see all reviews
c........3
April 25, 2025
m........8
April 23, 2025
A........9
April 20, 2025
D........2
April 14, 2025