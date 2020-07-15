Meet our friendly staff, dedicated to serving our patients and community. At Eagle Eye, our hard work is supported by our core values, which are the foundation of all we do. We maintain these values so you can be confident in everything that carries our name. SERVICE We want you to feel comfortable, cared for, and respected in our home. As a medical cannabis dispensary we are dedicated to the medical, educational, and social needs of our members. We exclusively provide medical cannabis to patients qualified under California Health and Safety Code 11362.5 (Proposition 15). EXPERIENCE Our staff has extensive experience in the medical cannabis industry and are ready to answer your questions. We want to use our knowledge to help you get the best medicine in the form you need most. QUALITY We've come together to create an amazing place for you, our patients. We're bringing you the highest quality medicine, extracts, and edibles. Our location is safe, clean, handicap accessible, and near public transportation.