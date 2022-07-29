Absolutely love coming in and talking to the crew. Love the relaxed, bright atmosphere and being able to talk and figure out what's gonna be best that week bc my favorite strains are o.o.s... Plus, fun chances to earn free mmj is always fun for any one. The Grab bags are always fun to pick. Definitely worth the money and time to come in. The product and the Employees are always worth it, they're always looking for better, and pulling product that doesn't meet their standards.
