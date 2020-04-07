Maddogg2027 on April 16, 2020

Guys seriously go to this dispensary only because honestly its the only one worth going to and I'm not exaggerating because all the other dispensaries in ardmore sucks and their service aren't that good, i never leave reviews so this should really say something their located over by the work force but keep right until you get towards the end. You should see a house looking building and its like heaven so seriously just go to this dispensary and thats it.