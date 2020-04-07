We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Amazing!!! Beautiful place and great quality beautiful bud!! Highly recommend. My new spot😁
deanajill
on April 16, 2020
You should have more signs to show you are there!!!
Dispensary said:
They're on their way Deana :-) Thanks for stopping by to see us. The best is yet to come!
AshleyAnne88
on April 16, 2020
Earth Wind & Flower is an awesome addition to Ardmore. The shop is aesthetically pleasing, with a fun vintage vibe. The owners are extremely knowledgeable, and super helpful. I highly suggest you stop in and get some treats for yourself. Looking forward to seeing Earth Wind & Flower flourish and have huge success! 5 stars! Stay groovy guys!
Dispensary said:
Thanks for coming in! You keep grooving too
Maddogg2027
on April 16, 2020
Guys seriously go to this dispensary only because honestly its the only one worth going to and I'm not exaggerating because all the other dispensaries in ardmore sucks and their service aren't that good, i never leave reviews so this should really say something their located over by the work force but keep right until you get towards the end. You should see a house looking building and its like heaven so seriously just go to this dispensary and thats it.
Dispensary said:
You said you wanted a good hybrid, I hope that jungle cake hit the spot!