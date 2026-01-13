DISPENSARY
Earthly Cannabis L'Atelier - Plaza Midwood
About this dispensary
Earthly Cannabis L'Atelier - Plaza Midwood
Earthly is a premium cannabis and wellness boutique offering a curated selection of high-quality hemp, CBD, and THC products. From artisan flower and pre-rolls to edibles, topicals, and wellness essentials, our mission is to provide a modern, elevated experience that blends luxury with nature. Rooted in design and community, Earthly creates a welcoming space where education, quality, and customer care come first. Whether you're seeking relaxation, balance, or inspiration, our knowledgeable team is here to guide you in finding the right products for your lifestyle.
Leafly member since 2025
- 1111 Central Ave STE 220, Charlotte, NC
- call (980) 467-3682
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 3
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 1813
- StorefrontADA accessible
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Time20 min - 25 minPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Available until 9pm ET
