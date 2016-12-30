MrTCB85
I don't appreciate being redirected to a third-party website when I click the link to place an order on your own website. Especially if I'm being redirected to the website of a company I have no desire to do business with.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
I don't appreciate being redirected to a third-party website when I click the link to place an order on your own website. Especially if I'm being redirected to the website of a company I have no desire to do business with.
Easy Bay Meds does a great job of quickly receiving orders and delivering (they're freaky fast sometimes). I'm not the biggest fan of their pre rolls, but their selection is solid. Drivers are really cool and the process is so simple. They are my go to delivery dispensary!
Signed up, ordered, and smoked within ONE hour, without ever leaving the house.. if that’s not great customer service I don’t know what is. The entire process was smooth and easy! This will be my go to dispensary!
These guys are top notch! I've used a few others, but none compare to East Bay Med!
Very friendly and quick to reply. I had been looking for a new location to shop at. They had really good prices and product. After ordering from them and getting a taste of what they had to offer. I won't be going anywhere else. From flowers to concentrate they are definitely a go to dispensary. So if your looking for a new place to go I recommend giving them a shot. You will be pleasantly surprised I'm sure.
My new favorite delivery! Great prices and selection!
Everybody at East Bay Meds was amazing!! Ordered from them last week and STILL haven't finished my free gift!! My delivery came on time...LOVE LOVE LOVE the products!! Will definitely order from them again!!
I just love East Bay Meds. They're professional, the guy and girl that run the company are great, and the menu is huge. My favorite is the Forbidden Fruit, I got to try a free gram being a new patient as well as edible samples. I don't like taking pain killers and prefer alternative medicine. I was very happy with CBerryD, it was high in CBD and it really helped with body pains. Next time I want to try their tinctures.
The staff at East Bay Meds are incredible, always taking the time to educate me about their product. Which is helpful since their menu is YUUUGE! After more than a dozen orders I can say I'll be sticking with these guys.
Over the past few years I have used several local delivery services as well as visited every dispensary within 30 miles. But once I found East Bay Meds my search for quality product and service was ended. Great product at a competitive price with awesome customer service. I highly suggest you give them a try. Don't forget to tip your driver!