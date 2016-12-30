Sheltonjd90 on July 16, 2017

Very friendly and quick to reply. I had been looking for a new location to shop at. They had really good prices and product. After ordering from them and getting a taste of what they had to offer. I won't be going anywhere else. From flowers to concentrate they are definitely a go to dispensary. So if your looking for a new place to go I recommend giving them a shot. You will be pleasantly surprised I'm sure.