Eastern Cannabis Co. is family-owned and operated by three cousins: Scott, Steve, and Joe. Generations of the Selby and Moore family have lived, worked, and built a community in Malden, Massachusetts. At Eastern Cannabis Co, we believe in community over competition. From the people we work with to all who come through our doors, we aim to put a smile on everyone’s face and ensure your health and wellness with quality care and top-tier products. With a longstanding commitment to the local community and a deep-rooted family, our main priority is to make you feel at home.