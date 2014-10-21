vinrose on January 21, 2018

Was a frequent customer to this store but last night I stayed in with a friend and forgot the grinder I borrowed at one of the tables (when the store was almost closing) which led to a 5 min lecture and being made a big deal by one of the workers about how I should've returned the grinder. this completely killed the vibe and I left the store in the worst mood ever. No idea why they were being unfriendly seeing as though I always went there and never caused any trouble. Good weed bad service.