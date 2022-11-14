Terrible. I waited and waited for my delivery, spoke with them during live chat multiple times only to wait **two hours** and have them cancel my order for no reason. They were unapologetic about it. They said they couldn’t offer the same deals the next day. If you want your weed, just go elsewhere… 😒…I had just had a problem with them a few weeks ago when the flowers I ordered were hard and had neither aroma nor potency. They’ve got cheap, weak weed, and can’t even get that delivered to you. Ugh…