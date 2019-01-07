Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
ECO Cannabis
ECO Cannabis's core mission is to deliver an optimal and altogether unique shopping experience. Our dispensary which is located on the world famous Telegraph Ave in Oakland (2435 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA) offers premium cannabis products for those interested in integrating it into their wellness and lifestyle. With a unique classification system tailored to the effects induced by terpenes, customers can easily find high-quality cannabis products to suit their needs. In addition to offering its carefully curated products in an enjoyable setting, ECO is committed to supporting the community through its employment practices, neighborhood beautification programs, and charitable giving.