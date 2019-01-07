This review is specifically for the plantsavy gentleman Malik, nowadays you rarely encounter people that genuinely speak their craft. This man is a library of information and truly will direct you to the right product, he understands the significance of customer service, I'm new to the world of cannabis and nurturing an injury, one in which I was recommended to medicate to allow my body to relax and heal. I'm extremely paranoid and nervous to marijuana (had a bad experience when I was younger). All this to say Malik truly made me feel understood. Some stores look aesthetically beautiful, with plants and the whole nine but with zero intent to truly connect and inspire people. This store truly does all that and more, ESPECIALLY with workers like Malik that represent the store and Oakland in a way that reflect that same garden on the inside. I highly recommend this store, especially for new users like me, that have no clue about anything yet with needs. Walk in, relax and enjoy the journey. For new users "if you want to arrive at a place you know not...you must go by a way you know not" Peace and Love -- Y