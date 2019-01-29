Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great Staff and good atmosphere. My new place to go!
Dispensary said:
Thank you! See you soon!
KristieGG1
on November 19, 2019
Friendly and great prices
Dispensary said:
Thank you!!
Rndlmoody
on November 16, 2019
love the atmosphere and the employees are always upbeat and very helpful
Dispensary said:
Thank you! See you soon!!
jthemost
on November 8, 2019
The Kashmir is the favorite it has that potency like the wifi you use to have pleeease NEVER run out of this it does it's job and perfect for my pain and I just got educated on durbon poison when I was there the other night so I'll be getting more of that as well the lady bud tender she's always informative another reason why I love this place....
Dispensary said:
Thank you! We are so glad you stopped in! See you again soon!
SupremeRasta212
on November 7, 2019
Great location to visit in a regular basis. Very chill environment and great flower. I recommend them for sure.
Dispensary said:
Thank you! Our goal is to insure our patients leave happy and correctly medicated!!
Aidan0524
on November 5, 2019
Great ppl. Great products at the right price.
Dispensary said:
Thank you!!
Bondo228
on November 5, 2019
i stopped in today for some wax, cool store, cool service. im looking forward to trying some of their flower
Dispensary said:
Thank you! We are glad you left happy!! See you soon!
Mrsmogridge25
on October 28, 2019
Very knowledgeable, friendly and helpful staff. This will be my go-to place!