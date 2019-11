Metamantra on November 16, 2017

Totally awesome. I visited from Oregon, and was pleasantly surprised by how welcoming the staff was. I purchased a temporary membership and received a fantastic welcome kit. Rolling papers, a lighter, a beer, and half a gram of local herb for 10€. I blazed through it and was so stoned I struggled for 15 minutes just to type in the wifi password. Couches are comfortable, atmosphere is great. Can't recommend this place enough. My favorite two strains were #1 Gourmet #2 Amazing haze. Great local sativa