MySweetRelief on May 26, 2019

I love this place. When they finally opened this location, my bud-tender ever since has been James. He knows his product. I told him 1 time what i like and every time i come in, he remembers and ALWAYS takes me to the right product for what im looking for. ,don't just go with a budget. every-time i do, i go over my budget. this place is classy, tasteful, and warm. this IS my new home. no need to go anywhere else. THANKS JAMES!!!!! YOUR THE MAN!!!