Worst dispensary ever! I've been to. Was treated completely rudely an was rushed on deciding what I wanted. I would not shop there at all.
This use to be my go to place. It’s going down hill quick. Too many good places around.
This review is about the same visit. My wife came in to your store on fri 9/16 to pick up a few PAX cartridges and 5 or so pre rolls since it was her bday. My last review was about the dissapointment we had with the PRUF Cultivar pre rolls that they ran I thought it might have been just a bad joint. We tried another one last night this one was PRUF No. 5 Tangie Biscotti we liked the strain but again the pre roll burnt bad and ran badly again wasting about half of it. Again our overall experience with u guys has been great just the bad experience with the PRUF pre rolls
Fresh buds from on all the levels from low to top shelf all quality! Great vibes
I’ve been in several times & dealt with several different employees - they have all been extremely knowledgeable and more than courteous and patient with my questions. As a “newbie” to the legal marijuana marketplace - I seriously appreciate their attitude about educating me and their knowledge base!
Friendly staff, the flower is really hard to see with the layout, although it is a nice place visually. Was disappointed with the small select of product (even on Leafly, they have 49 total products) and that they only have ONE sativa option for flower. Maybe I'll come back, but hard to when a place a few blocks away has so much more, for so much less. The staff, amazing. That isn't lost on me. Buuuuut you're need product.
I really like the atmosphere when I walked in. It has a cool 70s basement feeling to it. There are records, magazines, and other awesome things out in the open. The only reason I gave it 4 stars for service was the menu. It was difficult to read the prices. Other than that, which isn’t that big of a deal, I thought it was an awesome shop, and I will definitely go back.
Groove!
Came in upset, about something else, left happy and uplifted. Thanks for the great service
Place is a Joke, almost as much of a joke as the owners of this Corporation Don't support these guys. Go to West down the street haha