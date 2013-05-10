This is by faaar my most-visited dispensary in Portland, and I have used over 30 (I like to go dispensary hunting as some go to record or thrift stores.) It's location is the most convenient from downtown. The quality is tops, excellent well-stocked edibles selection, Lunchbox Alchemy squibs are in my top 3 edibles, and they are at least $2 bucks more everywhere else. Since I eat them daily it adds up! The 425 mg. Gron bars for $14 are the best mg/$ edible I've found, and they are gourmet, and will knock your dick in the dirt. They will take you out behind the toolshed. They will also give you knowledge of the future, and the past. You WILL become a communist if you eat these. Also, the staff are real proper folk who know their shit. Ask about Nectar, which is an extract made in a fascinating process that takes a theoretical engineering degree to understand, but if you smoke it, you WILL become a reindeer. It's the only extract I'll be smoking for awhile. The only area of improvement is you need more girls.