m........8
May 10, 2013
Best club in the PDX hands down. Aaron and Daniel and the staff are pros GO SEE THEM!! The spot is clean, the meds are pure and they can hold conversation. They know their products and always help me out with the military discounts when I come thru. I won't go anywhere else. I make that 3 hour drive cuz it ain't nuthin'. Show them love. ~Billy
p........r
May 8, 2013
The staff is always really nice, and they are really helpful when it comes to me being indecisive. I don't really live close to Rose City, but a combination of their amazing selection and the great service it makes the trip more than worth it!
N........4
May 11, 2013
People that work here are what make the place! Very knowledgeable, always willing to answer questions and give advise. The meds are good quality, and they have the most variety of medibles in town that I have seen so far. Thank you for making the visit pleasant.
b........s
December 19, 2012
I am a new card holder & RCW was recommended. Felt safe & comfortable at their shop. They were very well educated in their strains & products. Great selection too.
D........r
July 21, 2012
As top notch as their meds are, the staff and service ranks even higher (no pun intended). Really knowledgeable, really nice people! My go to place!
d........s
December 5, 2012
The best! They are the sweetest most compassionate people. Everyone who works there is knowledgeable. They focus on patients individual needs. Its always a pleasure.
r........x
April 20, 2013
Service: Good service, attentive. They took the time to find exactly the strains I wanted to fit my meets. Knowledge: I've only been here one time but when I was there knowledge was the best out of the five dispensaries I have been to, hands down. They new the strain dominance, CBD and THC levels, and I find that highly valuable. Meds: High quality and high quality only. I picked up the Girls Scout Cookies, fair donation, and high quality. Atmosphere: Clean and new facility all throughout. No area to really hang out but for getting the meds, and the right ones, they knew their stuff.
M........e
September 3, 2012
Friendly staff, excellent variety, tested strains and a professional yet comfortable atmosphere. Simply put, no one is better than Rose City Wellness.
j........d
May 13, 2012
Went in yesterday because we saw on their leafly menu that they had the much sought after Girl Scout Cookies. After meeting a really pleasant staff, cool environment the quality of the medicine was top noch. Our budtender was extremely helpful, giving us a full tour and even a free gift. They had many different flowers, edibles and concentrates. If you are in the portland area, this place is a must.
n........s
April 3, 2013
lovely place in North portland. clean and organized. the only reason they get a 4 for atmosphere is because you cant smoke on the premises. which isnt their fault, as they are trying to be considerate of their neighbors. cleanest wax ive had in PDX yet, and great smelling and tasting manicured flowers. Grade A. and yes if your wondering if the Girl Scout Cookies is worth a try, it is. but if you're not a fan of OG dont bother. GO to RCW, you wont be disappointed!
s........e
May 17, 2012
If the universe/source/divine had you wend your way to this review, then it is your path to get your ass to the Rose City Wellness Center. If you truly believe the message of the Matrix, then it is time for you to unplug from the toxic hologram that is sucking your life force right from your core. It is time for you to free yourself from this life choking illusion, and accept the divine herbs that are being graciously offered by Aaron and his crew. If you want your answers, and to be able to tap into your truth, have a taste of Jack Herer. Grown and nurtured by a goddess, this shit be good. You will not be disappointed. Rather, you will breathe deeply, knowing you are home, and all is good. Trust your journey. God is love. God is dog. Dog is love. Thank you Aaron, and Fish, and Raven, and all those who know.
t........n
February 1, 2013
Came all the way from southern Oregon to get some girl scout cookies and try out RCW for the first time. Staff was knowledgeable and medicine was of high quality. Was not disappointed by the GCS but for me the star of the show was their pure OG kush. The smell, the taste and the effect are 10/10.
1........6
May 11, 2013
Quality meds and good service. Don't like the fact that you have to make a copy of your card though. Staff was friendly and professional. Will go back
Q........m
June 17, 2015
convenient location for me, right downtown reasonable hours. both times I have come in customer service has been passionate and compassionate. a free gift available both times and reasonable dabs prices.
j........g
January 28, 2013
This place is the best PDX has to offer. Their flowers are unmatched in quality and consistency. Great atmosphere and amazingly friendly service. I'd recommend stopping in and trying some of the girl scout cookies! Delicious!
t........9
March 29, 2012
This is by far the best resource for ommp members in oregon. I've been to the majority of clubs in the portland area and this one has exceeded my expectations every time. The staff is professional and friendly, atmosphere is clean and professional and their meds are the best around. FYI be sure to try the Girl Scout Cookies!
h........a
October 16, 2015
This is by faaar my most-visited dispensary in Portland, and I have used over 30 (I like to go dispensary hunting as some go to record or thrift stores.) It's location is the most convenient from downtown. The quality is tops, excellent well-stocked edibles selection, Lunchbox Alchemy squibs are in my top 3 edibles, and they are at least $2 bucks more everywhere else. Since I eat them daily it adds up! The 425 mg. Gron bars for $14 are the best mg/$ edible I've found, and they are gourmet, and will knock your dick in the dirt. They will take you out behind the toolshed. They will also give you knowledge of the future, and the past. You WILL become a communist if you eat these. Also, the staff are real proper folk who know their shit. Ask about Nectar, which is an extract made in a fascinating process that takes a theoretical engineering degree to understand, but if you smoke it, you WILL become a reindeer. It's the only extract I'll be smoking for awhile. The only area of improvement is you need more girls.
B........y
April 16, 2013
I wrote an review a while ago that when I read again sounded like a cranky 90 year old wrote it. I want to say that the young guy that was behind the counter was probably more helpful than this cranky old bag would have been!! I do believe having some 35+ year olds in the mix would really help those of us who are stuck in a stuffy corporate life/world feel a bit more relaxed about the whole process though. You do kick ass though.
S........a
November 29, 2012
Best selection of Concentrates in town, really good flowers too. Really clean place with nice people, highly recommended. Thanks for the free cookies and rice crispy treat!!
M........n
November 13, 2017
this was a very good experience. Dane was really helpful, chill, knowledgeable about the product/flower and its lineage and effects. Really cool guy! And that veterans' day weekend deal was a major bonus. Everything from Nelson n Co., and Liontree was fire. Particularly the GG#4 and Cherry Kush from Nelson n Co., Koala and Dutch Treat from Liontree, but I went with a Chemdawg × Wedding Cake strain that my bud tender Dane helped me pick out. Superb! Also, the day before I bought my herb, i stopped by briefly to ask if the menu on Leafly included tax (it didnt indicate tax on the menu), the girl working said the prices on leafly did indeed include tax in the pricing, and i noticed when i checked leafly the very next day, they had set it up to notify that tax was included. i thought that was really cool that they got on it that fast. Good job guys and thank you! Will definitely return. =)
B........a
April 24, 2013
last post should have read "they must have been having a bad day the lat time I was in" because I didnt feel that way this time.
G........n
October 26, 2012
The best selection I've seen, hands down. Good quality and, unlike other places, they dont run out all the time. My new favorite place, will def go back.
k........k
November 17, 2012
One of the best shops in town. Good selection of top shelf flowers and concentrates. They also have the best tasting, hard hitting, candy I have tried in town. Worth the drive every time.
R........s
May 5, 2018
Rick was very helpful and found a sativa that was right for me.