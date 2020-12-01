For our most distinguished customers Age 65+ receive 10% off their purchase! Keep up the good work. Cannot be combined with other discounts.

We award Veteran's and active military personnel with 10% off their purchase, everyday! Present valid credentials at checkout. Applies to Recreational and Medical. Cannot be combined with other offers. Exclusions may apply.

Monday 10% off Edibles Tuesday 10% off all Vape Wednesday 10% off all Topicals & CBD Thursday 10% off all Tinctures and Bevs Friday 10% off all Pre-Rolls Saturday 10% off All Dabs Sunday 10% off ALL flower, 20%-30% off Select Flower

FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES LOYALTY PROGRAM Get rewarded for the things you love. Introducing the new Friends In High Places Loyalty Program, giving you smokin’ deals on grass and goodies while keeping those dollars in your wallet. You’ll earn 1 point for every dollar spent, and at 100 points we’ll gift you a $10 credit. Can you dig it? Join Now: Either in Store or at our Website

Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.