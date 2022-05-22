Element 7 - Firebaugh
2324.1 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
331 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Element 7 - Firebaugh
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 1
1210 12th St., Firebaugh, CA
License C10-0000974-LIC
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
Photos of Element 7 - Firebaugh
Show all photos