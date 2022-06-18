Explore Your Elements with Element 7 – your Curated Cannabis dispensary, featuring local brands and some of Cali’s most popular marijuana products. Located on 12th Street, Element 7 Mendota is Element 7’s newest marijuana dispensary to open in California. With a carefully selected range of craft, premium, and value driven cannabis brands, our Explorer’s Circle VIP loyalty membership program, friendly and knowledgeable local staff, and curb side pick-up lanes, Element 7 is coming to Mendota and we look forward to welcoming you to our store.