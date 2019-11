BPROsek on December 7, 2018

Everything just keeps getting better; these folks are for real & just keep getting better! From Security to front desk the atmosphere is serene and tranquil with good vibes all around, helpful staff ready to get your journey started - sign up, learn to grow, or schedule a massage; yup, they got you....Save a bunch of money and stretch your dollar further, yes they will get you hooked up! Don't be shy to ask about other ways to save, they seriously support Veterans, and show mad respect with a solid discount % everyday! One of the main highlights at Elemental is their fantastic people, and that doesn't change the further in you go! A warm thank you to the especially wonderful budtender Adrian, who is nothing short of amazing! She has ninja level skills for slicing and dicing to the heart of the matter and coming up with a plan that flat out does it! Along the way providing extremely helpful and relevant insight, critical information and opinions that were critical to guide my ultimate satisfaction with the purchase. In short, She ROCKS! THEY ROCK! Just Go :)