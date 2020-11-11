About this dispensary
Elevate - Los Angeles (OPENING 11/13!)
We are a compassionate company, providing our community with safe access to cannabis products for healing and wellness. Our goal is to educate and provide an elevated experience for our customers and community. And with that to create a place where people feel safe and comfortable exploring the healing possibilities of this plant medicine with the guidance of knowledgeable professionals. We are proud to make this space a key part of our local community that contributes to education and the healing connection we all share.