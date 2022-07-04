Available Sun, Mon, Fri, Sat until 7/4

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Happy Hour Everyday From 1 to 6pm! Valid 6/18/2022 - 12/31/2022 %10 off everything in store between 1 to 6pm everyday! Cannot stack with items already on sale.

Early Bird 9-10am Valid 6/18/2022 - 12/31/2022 Come in between 9-10am get 10% off everything in store! Deal does not stack for items already on sale.

JULY 4TH SALES STARTING FRIDAY 7/1 THROUGH 7/4! Valid 7/1/2022 - 7/4/2022 Stay tuned for our sales starting this Friday and going through Monday July 4th! You'll want to stop by and get stocked for the weekend activities and to enjoy and relax! Sales cannot be stacked with regular discounts

Sunday is Preroll Day! Valid 6/18/2022 - 12/31/2022 All prerolls are 15% off every Sunday! Deals do not stack with items already on sale.