We are a compassionate company, providing our community with safe access to cannabis products for healing and wellness. Elevate South LA's goal is to educate and provide an elevated experience for our customers and community. And with that to create a place where people feel safe and comfortable exploring the healing possibilities of this plant medicine with the guidance of knowledgeable professionals. We are proud to make this space a key part of our local community that contributes to education and the healing connection we all share. Elevate South Los Angeles offers a large variety of high quality cannabis products and brings the convenience of delivery to your front door. We carry a wide range of product types, ranging from flower, concentrates, edibles, vaporizers, CBD and topicals, all within varying price ranges. Brands carried include Connected, Alien Labs, THC Design, STIIIZY, PlugPlay, 710 Labs, Select, Canndescent, Raw Garden, Jeeter, Lowell, Kiva, Camino, Papa & Barkley, Dosist, and so much more.