jjimenez818 on December 19, 2019

Elevate in Woodland Hills has been my go to dispensary for the better half of 2019. I truly do enjoy giving them my business as they always have everything I’m looking for. Not only is the staff welcoming and friendly, they care about the patient/customer. They will take the time to go over THC levels with you without hesitation. They also have implanted a points system, which does help. Thank you Elevate!