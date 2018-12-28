Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Awesome new dispensary in town, great stock of different strains grown in house!
ree76ree
on November 3, 2019
Super friendly helpful staff 🙂🙂
Dell123456789
on October 19, 2019
Brett and Sara are awesome
Candi8871
on October 18, 2019
Great prices . Helpful staff . Good variety of product.
brandonarchuleta
on September 15, 2019
Very clean dispensary. The bud tenders are friendly, knowledgeable of their product and I know I’ll be coming back more in the future! 👍🏻
papadankster
on August 4, 2019
I came in on a hot summer Sunday afternoon to a really nice and cool budstore. Budtender Kelsey took great care of me. She checked my sales history and found a 10% discount that I had yet to use. With the money saved I was able to give her a tip for help.
Glittergurl
on August 4, 2019
Mikki & Blake are super awesome, friendly & knowledgeable! I have visited a few times and I love Elevated. They have both given wonderful suggestions on new products and will make you feel like you are the only person there while they’re assisting you. Every time I’ve visited they have new exciting products I haven’t seen anywhere else. I love that they keep it fresh. They are fun and welcoming and the shop that spreads good vibes. So if you want happy, knowledgeable bud tenders go see Mikki or Blake today :)
Xdeadxheadx
on June 24, 2019
awesome store. friendly employees and awesome product with great prices.
DankSoul11
on June 20, 2019
Happy to have Elevated under 10 minutes from my house. Every time I’ve been there they’ve been so friendly and helpful. I’m new to the legal cannabis thing, and having them has always been awesome.
tawnymontoya
on June 12, 2019
They have a lot more to choose from and a bigger selection than most dispensaries I’ve been too. They are super cool people who make it super simple especially since you can order online and they are really friendly too. This is definitely my new favorite place.