Glittergurl on August 4, 2019

Mikki & Blake are super awesome, friendly & knowledgeable! I have visited a few times and I love Elevated. They have both given wonderful suggestions on new products and will make you feel like you are the only person there while they’re assisting you. Every time I’ve visited they have new exciting products I haven’t seen anywhere else. I love that they keep it fresh. They are fun and welcoming and the shop that spreads good vibes. So if you want happy, knowledgeable bud tenders go see Mikki or Blake today :)