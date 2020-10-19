Yo I'm so happy I found this place. Never felt more comfortable buying cannabis. First thing I noticed when I got inside was that it felt like all the staff were best friends just hanging out and that I was already part of the gang. Such a cool welcoming environment to walk into. I like to take my time looking around and stuff and they were more than happy to let me do my thing. It's hard to believe but they really do have all the bud and concentrates and everything else out under glass for you to inspect up close. No more mystery 8ths or wax grams! Finally! Once I made my picks the order was ready in like 30 seconds, it was awesome. Amazing 5 out of 5 experience. Can't wait to go back!