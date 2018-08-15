Uisgegreen on September 23, 2019

Got some great clones from them. Chem OG and Garlic Cookies. Great smelling and looking plants! Good genetics. I cannot wait to smoke the girls! They are frosty dank and big. I get some dank live resins there and cannot complain on quality of the concentrates or higher end weed. I did buy a half ounce once of some low grade weed based on the color of the sample bag(the weed was black and top buds) and got home as it looked completely different. The sample bag was clear on the back and the bag I got was blacked out so you could not see till opening. My girlfriend and I were displeased with that one purchase but continue to patronize Elevation 2477 for live resins and such. Love this place I recommend it overall.