Ehicks117
Helpful awesome staff! They are very informative and well educated.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Helpful awesome staff! They are very informative and well educated.
This place is amazing tim was very helpful with discounts that were available and what they are offering in which products were good. Can go wrong with a free joint for your first visit.
Loved the staff and great vareity of products.
Got some great clones from them. Chem OG and Garlic Cookies. Great smelling and looking plants! Good genetics. I cannot wait to smoke the girls! They are frosty dank and big. I get some dank live resins there and cannot complain on quality of the concentrates or higher end weed. I did buy a half ounce once of some low grade weed based on the color of the sample bag(the weed was black and top buds) and got home as it looked completely different. The sample bag was clear on the back and the bag I got was blacked out so you could not see till opening. My girlfriend and I were displeased with that one purchase but continue to patronize Elevation 2477 for live resins and such. Love this place I recommend it overall.
Staff is very helpful and patient. Thank you Tyler for a great experience !
With great prices, welcoming atmosphere, and potent product, this is my reg
Best dispensary in Nevada County. Actually one of the best I've been to. Very professional and friendly. They give you a plastic carrying case for anything you buy, but if you bring the case back, you can get a $1 off. anyone reducing plastic is good in my book.
I've shopped at dispensaries all over NorCal and Reno, but this place will from now on be my go to dispensary. My budtender, Heather, knew her selection well and was very helpful. The products are high quality and decently priced. Love this place and staff.
The staff has always been so helpful, kind and patient with me when i'm choosing my items.
Always wonderful service and feel welcome everytime I come in. Staff very educated in all the products and easily direct me to the products I need.